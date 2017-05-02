Maria Sharapova returns to WTA rankings

Maria Sharapova at a press conference on March 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Maria Sharapova returns to the WTA rankings for the first time since October after reaching the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Grand Prix last week.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 17:30 UK

Maria Sharapova has climbed back into the WTA rankings after reaching the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week.

The tournament was Sharapova's first taste of competitive action since the 2016 Australian Open, after which she was handed a 15-month ban following a positive test for meldonium.

The 30-year-old cruised into the semi-finals without dropping a set in Stuttgart, but was beaten in three sets by Kristina Mladenovic on Saturday.

Sharapova has re-entered the WTA rankings at number 262 as a result of her performance, the first time she has been included since October last year.

The Russian's return to the sport has proved to be controversial, with a number of her fellow competitors claiming that she should not have been awarded a wildcard for the tournament.

Sharapova has also been offered a wildcard for the upcoming Madrid and Italian Opens and could be handed that route into the French Open later this month.

Maria Sharapova in action on day three of the Australian Open on January 20, 2016
