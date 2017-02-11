Eddie Jones makes two changes to his England side from the win over France, while Wales stand-in coach Rob Howley also makes two alterations to the side that faced Italy.

Wales and England have made two changes apiece for Saturday's Six Nations showdown in Cardiff, including just a second start for Red Rose ace Jack Clifford.

Eddie Jones named his 15-man side on Thursday morning, bringing Harlequins' Clifford in for Tom Wood on the open-side flank and Jack Nowell for Jonny May on the wing.

Clifford has yet to start a Six Nations game for his country, forming an inexperienced back row alongside Maro Itoje and Nathan Hughes, who between them have just 20 caps.

Stand-in Wales boss Rob Howley has also made two alterations to his side from the 33-7 win over Italy last weekend, with Rob Evans and Tomas Francis both being handed starts for the Principality Stadium clash after impressing from the bench in Rome.

The Red Dragons boast plenty of experience in flankers Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric, who have 70 and 47 caps respectively, and both George North and Dan Biggar have been passed fit in a further boost for the hosts.

Wales team: Halfpenny; North, J Davies, S Williams, L Williams; Biggar, Webb; Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, Wyn Jones, Warburton, Tipuric, Moriarity

Replacements: Baldwin, N Smith, Lee, Hill, Faletau,G Davies, S Davies, Roberts

England team: Brown; Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Clifford, Hughes.

Replacements: George, Mullan, Sinckler, Wood, Haskell, Care, Te'o, May