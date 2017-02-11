Six Nations
Feb 11, 2017 at 4.50pm UK
Wales
vs.
England

Team News: Two changes apiece for Wales, England ahead of Six Nations showdown

Jack Nowell scores England's fifth try against France in the Six Nations on March 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Eddie Jones makes two changes to his England side from the win over France, while Wales stand-in coach Rob Howley also makes two alterations to the side that faced Italy.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Wales and England have made two changes apiece for Saturday's Six Nations showdown in Cardiff, including just a second start for Red Rose ace Jack Clifford.

Eddie Jones named his 15-man side on Thursday morning, bringing Harlequins' Clifford in for Tom Wood on the open-side flank and Jack Nowell for Jonny May on the wing.

Clifford has yet to start a Six Nations game for his country, forming an inexperienced back row alongside Maro Itoje and Nathan Hughes, who between them have just 20 caps.

Stand-in Wales boss Rob Howley has also made two alterations to his side from the 33-7 win over Italy last weekend, with Rob Evans and Tomas Francis both being handed starts for the Principality Stadium clash after impressing from the bench in Rome.

The Red Dragons boast plenty of experience in flankers Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric, who have 70 and 47 caps respectively, and both George North and Dan Biggar have been passed fit in a further boost for the hosts.

Wales team: Halfpenny; North, J Davies, S Williams, L Williams; Biggar, Webb; Evans, Owens, Francis, Ball, Wyn Jones, Warburton, Tipuric, Moriarity
Replacements: Baldwin, N Smith, Lee, Hill, Faletau,G Davies, S Davies, Roberts

England team: Brown; Nowell, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Lawes, Itoje, Clifford, Hughes.
Replacements: George, Mullan, Sinckler, Wood, Haskell, Care, Te'o, May

Tom Wood of England wins the lineout during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
Read Next:
Tom Wood a doubt for Wales clash
>
View our homepages for Jack Clifford, Eddie Jones, Tom Wood, Jack Nowell, Jonny May, Nathan Hughes, Maro Itoje, Rob Howley, Rob Evans, Tomas Francis, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, George North, Dan Biggar, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Jack Nowell scores England's fifth try against France in the Six Nations on March 21, 2015
Team News: Two changes apiece for Wales, England ahead of Six Nations showdown
 Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
Gareth Southgate takes tips from England rugby training camp
 Tom Wood of England wins the lineout during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
England flanker Tom Wood a doubt for Wales Six Nations clash
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'George Kruis ruled out of Six NationsJones: 'Disjointed England must improve'Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six NationsEngland select Marler for Six Nations opener
Kruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations openerAnthony Watson struck down by injuryEngland players told to ditch mobile phonesJones: 'Farrell in line for England captaincy'
> England Homepage
More Wales News
Jack Nowell scores England's fifth try against France in the Six Nations on March 21, 2015
Team News: Two changes apiece for Wales, England ahead of Six Nations showdown
 Tom Wood of England wins the lineout during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
England flanker Tom Wood a doubt for Wales Six Nations clash
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves against Wales'
Watson ruled out of Six Nations openerJones replaces Warburton as Wales captainWarburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'World Rugby "disappointed" by North treatmentWRU makes "best offer" for Leigh Halfpenny
Northampton escape sanction over North treatmentWarren Gatland to honour Wales contractGatland to quit Wales after Lions tour?North stood down from Northampton dutyWales without Dan Lydiate for Six Nations
> Wales Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1349
2Saracens1348
3Exeter Chiefs1339
4Bath Rugby1337
5Leicester Tigers1333
6Northampton Saints1333
7Harlequins1332
8Gloucester Rugby1330
9Newcastle Falcons1329
10Sale Sharks1320
11Worcester Warriors1314
12Bristol Rugby1313
> Full Version