Eddie Jones names 34-man England squad

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his 34-man squad for the Six Nations.

The squad features three uncapped players - Bath prop Nathan Catt, Leicester flanker Mike Williams and Saracens back Alex Lozowski - while Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge earns a recall.

James Haskell, Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson, Jack Clifford and Jack Nowell are all also back in the squad after being unavailable during the autumn.

"This time last year I said the long-term strategy for England is to develop a side who can be the most dominant team in world rugby," Jones said of his selections. "Obviously I've been pleased with how the team's progressing, but there's still plenty to improve on. We always want to get better, every training session, every game.

"I've been impressed with the three uncapped players named in the squad. They're all guys who have great physical capabilities and they all have a desire to improve. With a number of injuries to some key players it's a great opportunity for them."

England begin their Six Nations defence against France at Twickenham on Saturday, February 4.

England forwards: Nathan Catt (Bath), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison, Dylan Hartley (both Northampton Saints), James Haskell, Nathan Hughes (both Wasps), Maro Itoje, George Kruis (both Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps), Mike Williams (Leicester Tigers), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

England backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care (both Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford, Jonathan Joseph (both Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell, Henry Slade (both Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)