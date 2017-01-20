Six Nations header

Six Nations

Eddie Jones names 34-man England squad

Eddie Jones, the new England Rugby head coach, poses at Twickenham Stadium on November 20, 2015
© Getty Images
England head coach Eddie Jones names his 34-man squad for the Six Nations.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 09:28 UK

England head coach Eddie Jones has named his 34-man squad for the Six Nations.

The squad features three uncapped players - Bath prop Nathan Catt, Leicester flanker Mike Williams and Saracens back Alex Lozowski - while Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge earns a recall.

James Haskell, Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson, Jack Clifford and Jack Nowell are all also back in the squad after being unavailable during the autumn.

"This time last year I said the long-term strategy for England is to develop a side who can be the most dominant team in world rugby," Jones said of his selections. "Obviously I've been pleased with how the team's progressing, but there's still plenty to improve on. We always want to get better, every training session, every game.

"I've been impressed with the three uncapped players named in the squad. They're all guys who have great physical capabilities and they all have a desire to improve. With a number of injuries to some key players it's a great opportunity for them."

England begin their Six Nations defence against France at Twickenham on Saturday, February 4.

England forwards: Nathan Catt (Bath), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison, Dylan Hartley (both Northampton Saints), James Haskell, Nathan Hughes (both Wasps), Maro Itoje, George Kruis (both Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps), Mike Williams (Leicester Tigers), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

England backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care (both Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford, Jonathan Joseph (both Bath), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell, Henry Slade (both Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Read Next:
Eddie Jones "very impressed" with Wood
>
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Alex Lozowski, Ellis Genge, Nathan Catt, Mike Williams, James Haskell, Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson, Jack Clifford, Jack Nowell, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Eddie Jones, the new England Rugby head coach, poses at Twickenham Stadium on November 20, 2015
Eddie Jones names 34-man England squad
 RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie faces the media at an end of tour press conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel on June 24, 2012
Rugby Football Union considering five-year residency rule
 Joe Marler looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 7, 2013
England prop Joe Marler to miss start of Six Nations due to leg fracture
Chris Robshaw to miss Six NationsHaskell "totally fine" after head injuryJames Haskell injury comeback cut shortChris Robshaw doubtful for Six NationsTuilagi out for six to nine months
Chris Robshaw facing nervous injury waitManu Tuilagi withdraws from England campMako Vunipola a doubt for Six NationsJones to quit England after 2019 World CupJones: 'Hartley has let England down'
> England Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1349
2Saracens1348
3Exeter Chiefs1339
4Bath Rugby1337
5Leicester Tigers1333
6Northampton Saints1333
7Harlequins1332
8Gloucester Rugby1330
9Newcastle Falcons1329
10Sale Sharks1320
11Worcester Warriors1314
12Bristol Rugby1313
> Full Version