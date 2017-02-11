Six Nations
Feb 11, 2017 at 4.50pm UK
Wales
vs.
England

Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves against Wales'

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
© AFP
England head coach Eddie Jones reiterates that he is not happy with his side's display against France, which he claims has left him feeling as though the Red Rose lost.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 22:29 UK

Eddie Jones has told his England players that they must "redeem" themselves against Wales next weekend following a flat performance in their Six Nations opener.

The Red Rose overcome France 19-16 at Twickenham on Saturday evening to get their title defence off to a winning start and record their 15th victory on the spin.

Jones made it clear immediately after the game that he was not entirely happy with the display, however, and he has now gone one step further by claiming that the disjointed showing left him feeling as though his side had lost.

"I didn't sleep on Saturday night, I know that, so the dog was unhappy and the wife was unhappy," The Guardian quotes him as saying. "I'm just disappointed by the way I coached the team and I didn't sleep because I was thinking about what we could have done better.

"I feel like we lost. We wanted to go out there and set the benchmark for the Six Nations and we didn't and we're disappointed by that. We want to go out this week and redeem ourselves. And that's a good feeling. I've found that after those sorts of nights you're at your most lucid, your thinking is pretty clear, as funny as it seems. You wake up in the morning and you've got the solutions there.

"When I look back, we made some mistakes. The main mistake we made was that we added some things to our preparation which is important, but sometimes when you add things it takes away focus. Those things we have added are going to be beneficial for us further down the track.

"We're experiencing some short-term pain because we're probably not doing enough of the important things - we're doing things which are setting things in stone for the future. But this week we will be a bit more focused - we will pare things down."

England have won just 21 of their 61 matches against Wales in Cardiff, but they prevailed 21-16 on the last occasion they met at the Principality Stadium.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jones: 'Disjointed England must improve'
>
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves against Wales'
 George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014
George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations with knee injury
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'Disjointed England must improve all over'
Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six NationsEngland select Marler for Six Nations openerKruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations openerAnthony Watson struck down by injury
England players told to ditch mobile phonesJones: 'Farrell in line for England captaincy'Eddie Jones names 34-man England squadRFU considering five-year residency ruleMarler to miss start of Six Nations
> England Homepage
More Wales News
Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves against Wales'
 England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
Anthony Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener
 Alun Wyn Jones of Wales in action during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Scotland at Millennium Stadium on March 15, 2014
Alun Wyn Jones replaces Sam Warburton as Wales captain
Warburton 'to relinquish Wales captaincy'World Rugby "disappointed" by North treatmentWRU makes "best offer" for Leigh HalfpennyNorthampton escape sanction over North treatmentWarren Gatland to honour Wales contract
Gatland to quit Wales after Lions tour?North stood down from Northampton dutyWales without Dan Lydiate for Six NationsWales quartet sign new dual contractsAustralia's Mumm suspended for Wales clash
> Wales Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1349
2Saracens1348
3Exeter Chiefs1339
4Bath Rugby1337
5Leicester Tigers1333
6Northampton Saints1333
7Harlequins1332
8Gloucester Rugby1330
9Newcastle Falcons1329
10Sale Sharks1320
11Worcester Warriors1314
12Bristol Rugby1313
> Full Version