Anthony Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener

England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
England winger Anthony Watson will miss his side's opening two Six Nations fixtures having been ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury.
England winger Anthony Watson has been ruled out of his side's Six Nations opener against France due to a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury during a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal, with scans confirming that he has picked up a slight muscular strain.

The Bath back is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks, which will see him miss both next weekend's match against France at Twickenham and the February 11 meeting with Wales at the Principality Stadium.

"It's disappointing news for Anthony and for England, but we know he'll rehab diligently to get himself right to go as soon as he can," head coach Eddie Jones told reporters.

"We're confident he'll be in the mix later in the championship."

Watson will stay with the England team to continue his rehab ahead of their title defence.

Anthony Watson of England scores the first try during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between England and Uruguay at Manchester City Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
