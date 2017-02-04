Six Nations
Feb 4, 2017
England
vs.
France

Eddie Jones: 'Disjointed England must improve all over'

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones blames England's "disjointed" display against France on his players bringing their "club mentality" into their Six Nations campaign.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 20:31 UK

England head coach Eddie Jones has admitted that he is fully aware his side must up their game if they are to successfully retain their Six Nations crown.

The 2016 Grand Slam winners kicked off their tournament defence with a narrow 19-16 victory over France at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday evening, making it a national record 15th win in a row.

An incoherent display from England saw them fortunate to go into half time all square at 9-9, before recovering from four points down to eventually surpass the previous winning record set by Sir Clive Woodward's class of 2003.

Speaking after the match, Jones told reporters: "I felt some players were still in their club mentality so that's something we need to work on. We were disjointed in attack and we lacked urgency in defence.

"Now we know what we've got to work on, we will get there. The finishers made a fantastic impact on the game - that is the strength of our team, we have a brilliant 23 man squad."

France, who have now lost six-successive times on the road in this fixture, return to action next Sunday when taking on Scotland in Paris.

Joe Marler looks on during the England training session at Pennyhill Park on November 7, 2013
Your Comments
