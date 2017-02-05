Six Nations header

Six Nations

George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations with knee injury

George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014
© Getty Images
England lock George Kruis will miss the entire Six Nations campaign having been told that he needs surgery on knee ligament damage.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 20:14 UK

England lock George Kruis has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations due to a knee injury.

The 26-year-old missed the opening match of England's defence - a narrow 19-16 win over France - having sustained knee ligament damage earlier this week.

The Saracens forward will now undergo surgery on the problem which will keep him out for up to 12 weeks, also putting his British & Irish Lions hopes in jeopardy.

"George will undergo surgery on Tuesday for a knee ligament injury sustained in training earlier in the week," read a statement from the Rugby Football Union.

"It is expected that the second row will require a 10-12 week rehabilitation period."

Joe Launchbury replaced Kruis alongside Courtney Lawes for the win over France.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jones: 'Disjointed England must improve'
>
View our homepages for George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
George Kruis of Saracens catches the ball during the Aviva Premiership match between Saracens and Harlequins at Wembley Stadium on March 22, 2014
George Kruis ruled out of Six Nations with knee injury
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'Disjointed England must improve all over'
 Dylan Hartley passes the ball during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 8, 2013
Dylan Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six Nations opener
England select Marler for Six Nations openerKruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations openerAnthony Watson struck down by injuryEngland players told to ditch mobile phones
Jones: 'Farrell in line for England captaincy'Eddie Jones names 34-man England squadRFU considering five-year residency ruleMarler to miss start of Six NationsChris Robshaw to miss Six Nations
> England Homepage


Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1349
2Saracens1348
3Exeter Chiefs1339
4Bath Rugby1337
5Leicester Tigers1333
6Northampton Saints1333
7Harlequins1332
8Gloucester Rugby1330
9Newcastle Falcons1329
10Sale Sharks1320
11Worcester Warriors1314
12Bristol Rugby1313
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand