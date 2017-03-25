England head coach Eddie Jones insists that his side will not lose to Ireland when they go in search of a record 19th successive victory on Saturday.

England manager Eddie Jones has claimed that his side will not lose to Ireland when the two sides meet in Dublin on Saturday.

England go into the match having already been crowned Six Nations champions courtesy of a 61-21 trouncing of Scotland last weekend, and victory over Ireland would seal a second consecutive Grand Slam for the team.

A win would also see England set a new world record of 19 consecutive Test victories, surpassing New Zealand's previous mark, and Jones said that his side are preparing for it as though it is the World Cup final.

"Our mindset was on this weekend but every time we come back here after a game we go down to the bar. The players and staff bring their families and enjoy themselves," he told reporters.

"Everyone understands this week is the biggie. We're ready to go to another level against Ireland this week. If we were to get beaten on Saturday, and we won't, we're still the Six Nations champions but we'd be disappointed not to win the Grand Slam.

"It's a great opportunity for us. We're preparing for the World Cup and this is a World Cup final. It's winner takes all."

England's only previous away match in this year's competition saw them edge past Wales in Cardiff.