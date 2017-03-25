Six Nations
Mar 25, 2017 at 5pm UK
Ireland
vs.
England
 

Eddie Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
© AFP
England head coach Eddie Jones insists that his side will not lose to Ireland when they go in search of a record 19th successive victory on Saturday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 15:54 UK

England manager Eddie Jones has claimed that his side will not lose to Ireland when the two sides meet in Dublin on Saturday.

England go into the match having already been crowned Six Nations champions courtesy of a 61-21 trouncing of Scotland last weekend, and victory over Ireland would seal a second consecutive Grand Slam for the team.

A win would also see England set a new world record of 19 consecutive Test victories, surpassing New Zealand's previous mark, and Jones said that his side are preparing for it as though it is the World Cup final.

"Our mindset was on this weekend but every time we come back here after a game we go down to the bar. The players and staff bring their families and enjoy themselves," he told reporters.

"Everyone understands this week is the biggie. We're ready to go to another level against Ireland this week. If we were to get beaten on Saturday, and we won't, we're still the Six Nations champions but we'd be disappointed not to win the Grand Slam.

"It's a great opportunity for us. We're preparing for the World Cup and this is a World Cup final. It's winner takes all."

England's only previous away match in this year's competition saw them edge past Wales in Cardiff.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Read Next:
Jones: 'This is just the start for England'
>
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Bros Owen Farrell and Jonathan Joseph celebrate during the Six Nations game between Italy and England on February 14, 2016
Result: England retain Six Nations title with comfortable win over Scotland
 Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Jonny Sexton, Conor Murray fit to face England
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'
Fraser Brown cited for dangerous tackleJones: 'This is just the start for England'Billy Vunipola named on England benchBorthwick coy on Billy Vunipola inclusionBilly Vunipola in line for England start?
Jones threatens to retire due to Italy tacticsEddie Jones 'feels sorry' for RanieriFour changes for England against ItalyItaly make four changes for England clashEngland welcome back Vunipola brothers
> England Homepage
More Ireland News
Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Jonny Sexton, Conor Murray fit to face England
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England will not lose to Ireland'
 Wales player Leigh Halfpenny kicks at goal during the Autumn international match between Wales and Australia at Millennium Stadium on November 8, 2014
Result: Wales derail Ireland's Six Nations title hopes in Cardiff
Andrew Trimble ruled out of Six NationsSexton returns for Ireland against FranceIreland trio expected to be fit for France clashSexton ruled out of Six Nations openerIreland without Sean Cronin for Six Nations
Schmidt expecting New Zealand backlashJordi Murphy ruled out for up to nine monthsEngland trio named on player of the year shortlistResult: Ireland earn historic win over New ZealandSchmidt signs three-year contract extension
> Ireland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1761
2Saracens1758
3Exeter Chiefs1755
4Bath Rugby1747
5Leicester Tigers1746
6Northampton Saints1744
7Harlequins1742
8Newcastle Falcons1736
9Gloucester Rugby1735
10Sale Sharks1729
11Worcester Warriors1723
12Bristol Rugby1717
> Full Version
 