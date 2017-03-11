Six Nations
Mar 11, 2017 at 4pm UK
England
vs.
Scotland
 

Billy Vunipola named on England bench for Six Nations meeting with Scotland

Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Billy Vunipola is named on the bench for England's Six Nations fixture with Scotland on Saturday as Eddie Jones makes three changes to his starting XV.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 13:04 UK

Billy Vunipola has been named on the bench for England's Six Nations fixture with Scotland on Saturday.

The number eight made his comeback from a knee injury last weekend for Saracens, but Nathan Hughes will continue in the position from the off.

Eddie Jones has made three changes to his starting XV for the Calcutta Cup clash, with scrum-half Ben Youngs, centre Jonathan Joseph and wing Jack Nowell returning.

Loosehead prop Joe Marler will lead the team out on his 50th cap, while fit-again wing Anthony Watson also returns to the matchday squad.

England are still on course for back-to-back Grand Slams and will equal New Zealand's record of 18 consecutive Tier One Test victories if they win at Twickenham.

Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
