Johnny Sexton returns for Ireland against France

Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
Johnny Sexton returns to the Ireland starting lineup after a calf injury in one of three changes to the side ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash with France.
Johnny Sexton will make his first appearance of this year's Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday having overcome a calf problem.

The fly-half has been sidelined with the injury since January 20 and has only played 130 minutes of rugby for Leinster since November, but slots straight back into the starting XV for the match in Dublin.

Ulster's Paddy Jackson drops out of the side despite some impressive performances in Sexton's absence as Joe Schmidt makes three changes to the side that thrashed Italy 63-10 in Rome last time out.

Captain Rory Best, who missed the Italy match through illness, returns to the side while Jack McGrath is also back in the front row as Cian Healy drops to the bench.

Winger Andrew Trimble returns amongst the substitutes having recovered from a groin injury, while lock Iain Henderson is also back on the bench for France's visit.

Ireland and France have both won one and lose one so far in this year's tournament and realistically need a victory on Saturday to keep up their chances of winning the title.

Ireland team to face France: R Kearney (Leinster), K Earls (Munster), G Ringrose, R Henshaw (both Leinster), S Zebo (Munster), J Sexton (Leinster), C Murray (Munster); J McGrath (Leinster), R Best (Ulster, capt), T Furlong (Leinster), D Ryan (Munster), D Toner (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), S O'Brien, J Heaslip (both Leinster)
Replacements: N Scannell (Munster), C Healy (Leinster), J Ryan (Munster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O'Mahony (Munster), K Marmion (Connacht), P Jackson, A Trimble (both Ulster)

Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
