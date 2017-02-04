Six Nations
Scotland
vs.
Ireland

Johnny Sexton ruled out of Six Nations opener

Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton will miss his side's Six Nations opener with Scotland on Saturday having failed to recover from a calf injury.
Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of his side's Six Nations opener with Scotland due to a calf injury.

Sexton has been struggling with the problem since Leinster's European Champions Cup draw with Castres earlier this month and has failed to recover in time, meaning that Ulster's Paddy Jackson is likely to come into the side.

Ireland will also be without flanker Peter O'Mahony for the match due to a hamstring injury, but both could return in time to face Italy on February 11.

"Johnny Sexton has done some running but will not be considered for selection for this weekend," read a tweet from the IRFU.

"Johnny did some light running but is still feeling some tightness. He will continue to rehab but won't be selected this weekend."

Ireland have won the Six Nations title in two of the previous three years.

A general view of the match ball is tackled seen during the Super Rugby trial match between the Waratahs and the Blues at Allianz Stadium on February 7, 2014
 A general view of the match ball is tackled seen during the Super Rugby trial match between the Waratahs and the Blues at Allianz Stadium on February 7, 2014
Ireland without hooker Sean Cronin for Six Nations
 Joe Schmidt, the Ireland head coach looks on during the International match between Ireland and New Zealand All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium on November 24, 2013
Joe Schmidt expecting New Zealand backlash
 Lions head coach Warren Gatland smiles after their victory during the International Test match between the Australian Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at ANZ Stadium on July 6, 2013
Warren Gatland unhappy with Gregor Townsend snub
Ross Ford eyes Scotland cap record
