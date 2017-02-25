Ireland trio expected to be fit for France clash

Ireland trio Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Conor Murray are all set to return to full training this week ahead of Saturday's Six Nations clash with France.

Sexton has not featured in this year's tournament yet having missed the opening two games with a calf injury and, while doubts still remain over whether he will be ready in time for the weekend, the fly-half is due to return to full training on Tuesday.

Kearney and Murray, meanwhile, have been nursing biceps and adductor injuries respectively but are expected to overcome the problems in time for France's visit to Dublin.

"Everybody looks good to fully train tomorrow. Johnny Sexton will play a part in training today, but will fully train tomorrow. Hopefully when he comes through that, he'll be fine for the weekend," team manager Paul Dean told reporters.

"Rob Kearney continues to make progress. He'll do some contact work today and he'll fully train tomorrow. If you talk to Johnny and Rob they'll both say that they're 100% fit and ready to go, so we just need the medics to pass them and they need to prove to us that they are.

"Conor Murray's workload was managed in Monaghan last week. It was a difficult week for the players last week, but I'm happy to report that the outlook is positive. Conor was tight, so we thought it prudent to call up Kieran Marmion. He trained with Connacht on Thursday, with us on Friday and he was rested at the weekend."

Ireland, who have won one and lost one in this year's tournament so far, will be without flanker Josh van der Flier for the match due to a shoulder injury.