Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for a dangerous tackle on England winger Elliot Daly during Saturday's Six Nations defeat at Twickenham.

The Glasgow Warriors forward was sin-binned for his dump tackle on the England man in just the second minute of his side's 61-21 defeat, but could face further punishment when the incident is reviewed at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Brown could face a ban if the disciplinary committee rule that he should have been shown a red card instead of a yellow, which would see him miss Scotland's final Six Nations clash with Italy in Edinburgh on Saturday.

"Fraser Brown, the Scotland hooker, has been cited by the independent citing commissioner at Saturday's RBS 6 Nations match between England and Scotland at Twickenham," read a Six Nations statement.

"The cited offence, dangerous tackling, took place in the second minute of the match in which the cited player was yellow carded. The disciplinary hearing, before an independent Six Nations Disciplinary Committee of three, is scheduled for London on Tuesday, March 14."

Scotland's defeat saw England wrap up a second consecutive Six Nations crown and also equal New Zealand's record of 18 Test victories in a row.