Six Nations
Mar 11, 2017 at 4pm UK
England
61-21
Scotland
Joseph (2', 24', 42'), Watson (34'), Vunipola (56'), Care (71', 83')
FT
Reid (28'), Jones (49', 68')

Result: England retain Six Nations title with comfortable win over Scotland

Bros Owen Farrell and Jonathan Joseph celebrate during the Six Nations game between Italy and England on February 14, 2016
© Getty Images
England win the 2017 Six Nations in style by beating Calcutta Cup rivals Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 19:49 UK

England have defeated Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham to retain their Six Nations title and equal New Zealand's record for consecutive victories.

Defeat for second-place Ireland to Wales on Friday night opened the door for Eddie Jones's men to get the job done on home soil - a chance they took with both hands thanks to a seven-try demolition.

Jonathan Joseph was the star player, crossing over three times for the hosts, while Danny Care scored twice and Anthony Watson and the returning Billy Vunipola also registered.

England's highest-scoring win in a Calcutta Cup fixture, which at the same time prolonged Scotland's misery in the English capital past the 34-year mark, began in style as Joseph ran through with just three minutes on the clock.

Owen Farrell converted and then added a penalty soon after for the first of his 26 points in the one-sided affair, before Joseph slalomed through for a second with a little over a quarter of the match played.

There was to be some respite for the visitors when Gordon Reid found the whitewash, but another Farrell penalty - this one from 44 metres out - and a Watson try put England well on their way to a famous victory.

Within two minutes of the restart, Joseph again darted through for his hat-trick, with Vunipola - back in an England shirt following a three-month layoff - crossing over on the hour to reach the milestone figure.

Huw Jones managed to find a way past the England backline twice in the space of 20 minutes to give Scotland's fans a little something to cheer about, but Care weaved through for two of his own late on to put the icing on the cake.

England now head to Dublin next weekend with a Grand Slam in their sights, as well as overtaking New Zealand's outright record of 18-successive victories.

Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Read Next:
Billy Vunipola in line for England start?
>
View our homepages for Eddie Jones, Jonathan Joseph, Anthony Watson, Billy Vunipola, Danny Care, Owen Farrell, Gordon Reid, Huw Jones, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
Bros Owen Farrell and Jonathan Joseph celebrate during the Six Nations game between Italy and England on February 14, 2016
Result: England retain Six Nations title with comfortable win over Scotland
 Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'This is just the start for England'
 Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Billy Vunipola named on England bench for Six Nations meeting with Scotland
Borthwick coy on Billy Vunipola inclusionBilly Vunipola in line for England start?Jones threatens to retire due to Italy tacticsEddie Jones 'feels sorry' for RanieriFour changes for England against Italy
Italy make four changes for England clashEngland welcome back Vunipola brothersVunipola left out of England training squadEddie Jones ready to freshen up England sideEddie Jones hails "gritty" England performance
> England Homepage
More Scotland News
Bros Owen Farrell and Jonathan Joseph celebrate during the Six Nations game between Italy and England on February 14, 2016
Result: England retain Six Nations title with comfortable win over Scotland
 Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Billy Vunipola in line for England start?
 Scotland's flanker John Hardie is pictured before the rugby union test match between France and Scotland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on September 5, 2015.
John Hardie ruled out of Six Nations
Vern Cotter eyeing Twickenham victoryWarburton: 'Wales are playing for pride'Barclay to captain much-changed ScotlandJosh Strauss ruled out of Six NationsScotland skipper Laidlaw out of Six Nations
Sexton ruled out of Six Nations openerGatland unhappy with Gregor Townsend snubRoss Ford eyes Scotland cap recordCotter: 'Scotland must not seek revenge against Australia'Ross Ford to win 100th Scotland cap
> Scotland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps1761
2Saracens1758
3Exeter Chiefs1755
4Bath Rugby1747
5Leicester Tigers1746
6Northampton Saints1744
7Harlequins1742
8Newcastle Falcons1736
9Gloucester Rugby1735
10Sale Sharks1729
11Worcester Warriors1723
12Bristol Rugby1717
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 