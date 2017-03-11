England win the 2017 Six Nations in style by beating Calcutta Cup rivals Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham.

England have defeated Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham to retain their Six Nations title and equal New Zealand's record for consecutive victories.

Defeat for second-place Ireland to Wales on Friday night opened the door for Eddie Jones's men to get the job done on home soil - a chance they took with both hands thanks to a seven-try demolition.

Jonathan Joseph was the star player, crossing over three times for the hosts, while Danny Care scored twice and Anthony Watson and the returning Billy Vunipola also registered.

England's highest-scoring win in a Calcutta Cup fixture, which at the same time prolonged Scotland's misery in the English capital past the 34-year mark, began in style as Joseph ran through with just three minutes on the clock.

Owen Farrell converted and then added a penalty soon after for the first of his 26 points in the one-sided affair, before Joseph slalomed through for a second with a little over a quarter of the match played.

There was to be some respite for the visitors when Gordon Reid found the whitewash, but another Farrell penalty - this one from 44 metres out - and a Watson try put England well on their way to a famous victory.

Within two minutes of the restart, Joseph again darted through for his hat-trick, with Vunipola - back in an England shirt following a three-month layoff - crossing over on the hour to reach the milestone figure.

Huw Jones managed to find a way past the England backline twice in the space of 20 minutes to give Scotland's fans a little something to cheer about, but Care weaved through for two of his own late on to put the icing on the cake.

England now head to Dublin next weekend with a Grand Slam in their sights, as well as overtaking New Zealand's outright record of 18-successive victories.