Six Nations
Mar 11, 2017 at 4pm UK
England
61-21
Scotland
Joseph (2', 24', 42'), Watson (34'), Vunipola (56'), Care (71', 83')
FT
Reid (28'), Jones (49', 68')

Eddie Jones: 'This is just the start for England'

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
© AFP
England head coach Eddie Jones praises his players following their latest Six Nations triumph and claims that they will only continue to improve in the coming years.
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 19:58 UK

Eddie Jones has sent out a message to England's rivals, warning that his side will only "get better and better" over the next three years.

The Red Rose maintained their impressive run of form with a 61-21 victory over Scotland on Saturday afternoon, earning them back-to-back Six Nations crowns.

Victory for England at Twickenham also makes it 18 games unbeaten stretching back to the last Rugby World Cup, equalling the record held by New Zealand, but Jones believes that there is even more to come from his players in the remainder of his four-year project.

"I've got to give credit to the players," he told ITV Sport. "They've worked hard and learned new ways and when you're a professional player it's always hard to learn new things and they've been very open-minded. The exciting thing for us is that we're only just starting.

"We're one year into a four-year project and we're going to get better and better. We started well and generally our intensity in the game was pretty good and it was the sort of performance we needed to have today because Scotland were a confident team and came down here with high expectations and we needed to play well.

"We've been ready to play well for a couple of weeks. I think we played well against Wales and dropped off in the middle of the game. In Italy we were ready to play a good game of rugby but as you know we didn't play rugby. Today we got a chance to play rugby and I was really pleased with their efforts. We are now focused on Ireland."

England take on Ireland in Dublin next weekend knowing that victory will make it successive Grand Slam triumphs under former Japan head coach Jones.

Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Billy Vunipola named on England bench
