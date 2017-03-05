Six Nations header

Ireland winger Andrew Trimble ruled out of Six Nations

Ireland wing Andrew Trimble warms up ahead of the Six Nations International rugby union match between Ireland and Italy at Aviva stadium in Dublin on March 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Ireland winger Andrew Trimble is ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations with a hand injury, being replaced in the squad by Ulster teammate Tommy Bowe.
Sunday, March 5, 2017

Ireland winger Andrew Trimble has been ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations due to a hand injury.

Trimble sustained the injury during Ulster's 19-7 win over Treviso this weekend and will now miss Ireland's crucial double-header against Wales and England.

The 32-year-old has been replaced in the squad by Ulster teammate Tommy Bowe as Ireland go in search of back-to-back wins which could see them land a third title in the last four years.

"Andrew Trimble sustained a hand injury against Treviso at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night and has been ruled out of the final two rounds of the RBS 6 Nations Championship," read an Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) statement.

Ireland will also be without lock Ultan Dillane, but full-back Rob Kearney could be available following a groin injury.

"Ultan Dillane will undergo surgery this week for an ongoing shoulder issue. He will be ruled out of action for eight to 10 weeks," the statement continued.

"Rob Kearney is progressing well through his rehab of a groin injury and is expected to train fully on Monday. Ulster's Tommy Bowe has been added to the squad."

Ireland will take on Wales in Cardiff on Friday.

Jonny Sexton kicks during the Six Nations game between Ireland and Wales on February 7, 2016
