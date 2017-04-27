Peter Crouch reveals oatcake addiction

Veteran Stoke City striker Peter Crouch reveals an addiction to oatcakes with "just butter and cheese".

Veteran Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has admitted that he has developed an addiction to oatcakes.

The 36-year-old has been at the Potters for almost six years, during which time he has developed a fondness for the Staffordshire speciality, which are essentially pancakes made with oatmeal and wheat flour.

"I like my oatcakes," he told the Stoke Sentinel. "There is a scout who has been there for years and years, Stewy, (Stuart Ralphs) who I think brought Andy Wilkinson to the club. I've always got on well with him in the years I've been at Stoke and he brings me in oatcakes every week from his local shop, believe it or not.

"I can't eat them all! I can't eat all the ones he brings in but I take them home probably twice a week and pass on some to the security guards as well.

"I like just butter and cheese personally. I like to keep it simple. I know a lot of people throw on bacon or sausage or all sorts but for me cheese will do."

Crouch recently surpassed the 100-goal milestone in the Premier League and in January signed a new deal keeping him at the bet365 Stadium until summer 2018.