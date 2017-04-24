Ugo Ehiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page to create charity in memory of footballer

Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
© Getty Images
Ugo Ehiogu's wife Gemma receives more than £11,000 in donations after setting up a JustGiving page with the aim of creating a charity in memory of the late footballer.
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 20:41 UK

The wife of Ugo Ehiogu has received more than £10,000 in donations after setting up a JustGiving page with the aim of creating a charity in memory of the footballer.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender died at the age of 44 in the early hours of last Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest the previous day.

Ehiogu collapsed while taking a training session as Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach - the position that he had held for the past three years.

The defender's wife Gemma hopes to honour her husband's memory by setting up a charity for young footballers.

In the 'story' section of the JustGiving page, she wrote: "Ugo's dream was to set up a charity that gives every child equal opportunity to access and play football. He had already put the wheels in motion. This fund will make his dream become a reality. We don't have a set target every donation will help. Thank you, In memory of Ugo Ehiogu #DoSomethingKind."

The #DoSomethingKind hashtag came from Ehiogu's final tweet in which he revealed that he gave £10 to a homeless girl in a random act of generosity.

So far, the crowdfunding page has raised £11,475.

Football world pays tribute to Ehiogu
