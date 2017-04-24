Ugo Ehiogu's wife Gemma receives more than £11,000 in donations after setting up a JustGiving page with the aim of creating a charity in memory of the late footballer.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender died at the age of 44 in the early hours of last Friday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest the previous day.

Ehiogu collapsed while taking a training session as Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach - the position that he had held for the past three years.

The defender's wife Gemma hopes to honour her husband's memory by setting up a charity for young footballers.

In the 'story' section of the JustGiving page, she wrote: "Ugo's dream was to set up a charity that gives every child equal opportunity to access and play football. He had already put the wheels in motion. This fund will make his dream become a reality. We don't have a set target every donation will help. Thank you, In memory of Ugo Ehiogu #DoSomethingKind."

The #DoSomethingKind hashtag came from Ehiogu's final tweet in which he revealed that he gave £10 to a homeless girl in a random act of generosity.

So far, the crowdfunding page has raised £11,475.