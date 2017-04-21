General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Ugo Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest at Tottenham Hotspur training ground

Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu dies in hospital after suffering a heart attack at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Thursday morning.
Last Updated: Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:52 UK

Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44 after suffering a heart attack at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Thursday.

The Spurs Under-23s coach collapsed on the club's academy training pitches and received immediate attention from the club's medical staff.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at approximately 11.30am and Ehiogu was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Friday morning.

The club issued a statement, which read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach.

"Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Training Centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of this morning.

"The club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo's family. Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

"We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital for their care and support."

John McDermott, Tottenham's head of coaching and development, said: "Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club. Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."

Ehiogu made over 200 appearances for Aston Villa between 1991 and 2000, and then spent seven years at Middlesbrough, winning the League Cup with Villa in 1994 and 1996, and also with Boro in 2004.

The centre-back also played for West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United, Rangers and Sheffield United, and won four England senior caps before retiring in 2009.

