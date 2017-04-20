Tottenham Hotspur Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu is rushed to hospital after collapsing at the club's training centre.

The 44-year-old received immediate attention from the club's medical staff at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

The cause behind the incident has not yet been revealed, with the former England and Aston Villa defender now being checked over by doctors.

We can confirm that Ugo Ehiogu is currently in hospital after collapsing at our Training Centre earlier today. pic.twitter.com/uLZkb3hYHS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2017

"Everyone at the club sends their best wishes to Ugo and his family. We shall continue to provide updates when we have further information," Spurs said in a statement.

Ehiogu made four appearances for England during his playing career, scoring one goal.