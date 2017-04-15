Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
3-1
Hull City
Arnautovic (6'), Crouch (67'), Shaqiri (80')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Maguire (51')
Niasse (45'), Markovic (70')

Mark Hughes plays down Lee Grant, Erik Pieters spat

Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
© Getty Images
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes plays down an altercation between teammates Lee Grant and Erik Pieters during the 3-1 win over Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 21:34 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has insisted that he does not have a problem with the on-field row between teammates Lee Grant and Erik Pieters during this afternoon's 3-1 win over Hull City.

The goalkeeper shoved Pieters during the argument, which occurred moments before Peter Crouch restored his side's lead at the bet365 Stadium.

Charlie Adam also kicked a seat after being taken off with the score still at 1-1, but Hughes believes that the passion comes from the high expectations his players have of themselves.

"If you're demanding of yourself and teammates that's what happens," he told reporters.

"It can be a difference of opinion or players getting taken off, sometimes they look at it from their point of view whereas I've got to look at it from a team point of view and how the game is panning out.

"I haven't got a problem with it, it's not an issue within the group. I expect and demand they challenge each other every time we play."

Stoke's win sees them end a four-match losing streak to move up to 11th in the Premier League table.

Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Your Comments
Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mark Hughes plays down Lee Grant, Erik Pieters spat
