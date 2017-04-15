Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-0
Hull City
Arnautovic (6')
LIVE

Team News: Saido Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XI

Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes keeps faith with striker Saido Berahino for the club's Premier League fixture with Hull City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 14:33 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has kept faith with striker Saido Berahino for the club's Premier League fixture with Hull City.

The January signing is yet to score in nine appearances for the Potters, but he gets another chance in their clash at the Bet365 Stadium.

Berahino features alongside Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Arnautovic in attack, with Jonathan Walters and Peter Crouch having to make do with a place on the bench.

Hull boss Marco Silva is able to call upon both Harry Maguire and Tom Huddlestone, who were both absent last weekend through injury and suspension respectively.

They replace Ahmed Elmohamady and Evandro in the starting lineup as Silva makes just the two alterations to his team.

Stoke City: Grant; Shawcross, Martins Indi, Muniesa; Johnson, Cameron, Adam, Pieters; Shaqiri, Berahino, Arnautovic
Subs: Butland; Bardsley, Diouf, Walters, Imbula, Crouch, Ramadan

Hull City: Jakupovic, Robertson, Dawson, Ranocchia, Maguire, Grosicki, N'Diaye, Clucas, Huddlestone, Markovic, Niasse
Subs: Marshall, Hernandez, Maloney, Mbokani, Henriksen, Elmohamady, Evandro

Joe Allen in action for Stoke City on August 20, 2016
