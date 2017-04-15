Apr 15, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
3-1
Hull City
Arnautovic (6'), Crouch (67'), Shaqiri (80')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Maguire (51')
Niasse (45'), Markovic (70')

Mark Hughes hails "fantastic" Xherdan Shaqiri

Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes reserves special praise for Xherdan Shaqiri, Jonathan Walters and Peter Crouch following his side's 3-1 win over Hull City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 21:22 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has heaped praise on Xherdan Shaqiri after the winger's goal during this afternoon's 3-1 win over Hull City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Switzerland international capped off the scoring with a stunning 30-yard strike in what was just his second appearance since January having struggled with a calf injury.

Hughes also reserved special praise for Jonathan Walters and Peter Crouch after they came off the bench to combine for his side's second goal.

"[Walters and Crouch] have done fantastic for this club for many, many years. You know what you're going to get, they understand what's required when they are called upon. That was the key from my point of view," he told reporters.

"We needed their guile and understanding and they affected it exactly how I thought they would. The icing on the cake was Shaqiri's goal which was a fantastic strike and capped off a really good individual performance.

"He's all power and strength and muscularity. He's a technician as well, it's all about his technical ability and ability to pick the right amount of swerve, cut and whatever else he does. It's a fantastic goal. I was pleased with him because he's had a tough time with injuries."

The win saw Stoke end a four-match losing streak and climb up to 11th in the Premier League table.

Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
