Olympic pole vaulter Shawn Barber comes out

Shawnacy Barber of Canada competes in the Men's Pole Vault final during day three of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 24, 2015
© Getty Images
World champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber comes out in a post on Facebook.
World champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has revealed that he is gay.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who claimed gold at the World Championships in 2015 with a height of 5.90m, took to Facebook to make the announcement on Monday, instantly making him one of the most high-profile out athletes in world sport.

"Gay and proud! Thank you to my parents for being such a great support," he wrote on the social network.

"I continue to grow as a person and have a great support group. My parents are my greatest support and have helped me through a lot recently. To my friends, you are always my friends and i love you too!"

Barber, who placed 10th at the Olympics in Rio last year, previously hit the headlines when he tested positive for cocaine after inadvertently ingesting the drug during a sexual encounter.

