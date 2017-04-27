World champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber comes out in a post on Facebook.

World champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has revealed that he is gay.

The 22-year-old Canadian, who claimed gold at the World Championships in 2015 with a height of 5.90m, took to Facebook to make the announcement on Monday, instantly making him one of the most high-profile out athletes in world sport.

"Gay and proud! Thank you to my parents for being such a great support," he wrote on the social network.

"I continue to grow as a person and have a great support group. My parents are my greatest support and have helped me through a lot recently. To my friends, you are always my friends and i love you too!"

Barber, who placed 10th at the Olympics in Rio last year, previously hit the headlines when he tested positive for cocaine after inadvertently ingesting the drug during a sexual encounter.