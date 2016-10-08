Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber tests positive for cocaine after ingesting the drug during a sexual encounter.

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber has avoided a two-year ban after testing positive for cocaine ahead of the Rio Olympics.

An independent arbitrator found that the 22-year-old had ingested a trace amount of the drug when kissing a woman during a sexual encounter the night before the Canadian Olympic trials.

Barber had posted an advert online looking for a woman who was "drug and disease free" as he sought to "relieve stress" in the run-up to the competition.

"At no time during my actions, did I even fathom the possibility of being able to be contaminated with cocaine," he said in a statement. "This is a learning experience that I hope other athletes can learn from as I have.

"I am obviously satisfied with the result of the hearing where I was found to have zero fault. I am happy to have this behind me so that I can move on with my career with a free conscience."

Barber went on to compete at the Rio Olympics but could only muster a 10th-place finish.