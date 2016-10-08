Olympics nav header

Rio 2016 Olympics

Canadian athlete tested positive for cocaine 'after sex'

Shawnacy Barber of Canada competes in the Men's Pole Vault final during day three of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber tests positive for cocaine after ingesting the drug during a sexual encounter.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 16:21 UK

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber has avoided a two-year ban after testing positive for cocaine ahead of the Rio Olympics.

An independent arbitrator found that the 22-year-old had ingested a trace amount of the drug when kissing a woman during a sexual encounter the night before the Canadian Olympic trials.

Barber had posted an advert online looking for a woman who was "drug and disease free" as he sought to "relieve stress" in the run-up to the competition.

"At no time during my actions, did I even fathom the possibility of being able to be contaminated with cocaine," he said in a statement. "This is a learning experience that I hope other athletes can learn from as I have.

"I am obviously satisfied with the result of the hearing where I was found to have zero fault. I am happy to have this behind me so that I can move on with my career with a free conscience."

Barber went on to compete at the Rio Olympics but could only muster a 10th-place finish.

A general view of the IOC Anti-Doping Laboratory based at the Richmond Olympic Oval on February 9, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada
Read Next:
Russian hackers leak US athletes' files
>
View our homepages for Shawn Barber, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Canada News
Shawnacy Barber of Canada competes in the Men's Pole Vault final during day three of the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 at Beijing National Stadium on August 24, 2015
Canadian athlete tested positive for cocaine 'after sex'
 Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m on August 14, 2016
Result: Usain Bolt wins ninth Olympic gold with 4 x 100m relay success
 Sports Mole logo
Result: Nick Skelton wins show jumping gold for Great Britain
Result: Bolt wins third 200m gold at Olympic GamesResult: Grabarz fourth in Olympic high jump finalResult: GB's Grace Reid qualifies for 3m semisResult: Page wins historic silver for Team GBResult: Team GB miss out in synchronised 10m platform
Result: Canada clinch sevens bronze at Team GB's expenseThree GB teams through to rowing finalsBouchard to make "last-minute" Olympics callMilos Raonic pulls out of OlympicsResult: Drouin wins high jump gold in dramatic style
> Canada Homepage