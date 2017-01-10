UEFA supports World Cup expansion plans

World Cup 2014 section header

UEFA issues a statement in favour of FIFA's plans for a 48-team World Cup from 2026.
UEFA has issued a statement confirming that it supports FIFA's plans to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.

Under changes confirmed today, 48 countries will compete in 16 groups of three teams, with the top two in each group advancing to the next stage.

The new format has caused some controversy, in particular with individual European football associations concerned about demands on their players, but the European governing body has vowed to 'protect clubs' interests'.

"During the Fifa council meeting in Zurich, it was clear that all other confederations were overwhelmingly in favour of expanding the Fifa World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2026. As a result, Uefa decided to join in supporting the new format of the competition," the statement read.

"Uefa is satisfied that it succeeded in postponing the final decision regarding the slot allocation of every confederation in the future format of the Fifa World Cup.

"We would also like to state that we are happy that the new proposed length and format of the tournament does not increase the burden on players. We will also ensure that clubs' interests will continue to be protected."

The new format means that the eventual winner of the World Cup will still only play seven games in the tournament.

