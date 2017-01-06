Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho comes out in favour of a 48-team World Cup, believing that an expanded tournament would be beneficial for football.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has come out in support of plans to expand the World Cup to 48 countries.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants to enlarge the tournament, but many of Europe's leading clubs remain opposed to plans to expand the World Cup beyond 32 teams.

Mourinho, however, believes that an expanded competition would develop the sport in countries and areas lacking strong footballing foundations.

"I'm totally in favour. As a club manager, if the expansion meant more games, less holidays and less pre-season for players, I would say no," the Portuguese coach told FIFA's official website.

"It's important for critics to analyse and understand that expansion doesn't mean more matches. Players are protected and clubs are protected in this way. Teams with less potential and experience will probably play two matches and go home.

"But they would do so having improved and gained experience on the pitch, which would be added to the economic rewards of appearing at the finals - including further investment in their footballing infrastructure.

"The expansion means that the World Cup will be even more of an incredible social event. More countries, more investment in different countries in infrastructure, in youth football."

A decision will be made by FIFA later this month, but any change to the World Cup's current 32-team format is unlikely to come in before 2026.