Jeff Shi: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers to wait on Molineux expansion'

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi says that the club must attract bigger attendances before they consider an expansion of Molineux.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' main director Jeff Shi has said that there are no immediate plans to expand Molineux.

During the reign of Steve Morgan, Wolves rebuilt the Stan Cullis stand, and the development had been intended to continue to other parts of the ground.

However, they were put on the backburner after relegation to the Championship and Shi has admitted that there is little point in putting more seats inside the stadium until attendances improve on a consistent basis.

He told the Express & Star: "Molineux is always in the plan. The pre-condition is we have to fill the stadium first. Now the capacity is 31,700 and attendances are 21,000 or 22,000.

"It's our plan, but we need to be more realistic. We should have at least 25,000 or 26,000 for every attendance first."

Wolves' average attendance in the Championship this season is 21,841, a significant increase from the 20,157 from the last campaign.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Wolves MD vows to learn "lessons"
