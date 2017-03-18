Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-3
LeicesterLeicester City
Lanzini (20')
LIVE
Mahrez (5'), Huth (7'), Vardy (38')

Team News: Two changes for West Ham United against Leicester City

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Slaven Bilic makes two changes as West Ham United host Leicester City this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 14:52 UK

Slaven Bilic has made two changes as West Ham United host Leicester City this afternoon trying to end their four-game winless run.

Andre Ayew is rewarded for his goal in the loss to Bournemouth last time out, while Sam Byram is promoted from the bench.

They replace Sofiane Feghouli, who is among the substitutes, and captain Mark Noble who is out with a dead leg. Winston Reid takes the armband in his absence.

Noble's Foxes counterpart Wes Morgan, who picked up an injury in midweek's Champions League victory over Sevilla, is replaced by debutant Yohan Benalouane in Craig Shakespeare's sole change for the visitors, with Kasper Schmeichel deputising as captain.

Nampalys Mendy remains out with a knee injury, while January signing Molla Wague has been ruled out for the rest of the season after making just one appearance.

West Ham United: Randolph; Byram, Fonte, Reid, Cresswell; Kouyate, Obiang; Ayew, Lanzini, Antonio; Carroll
Subs: Adrian, Masuaku, Collins, Nordtveit, Fernandes, Feghouli, Snodgrass

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Benalouane, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Slimani, Zieler, Gray

Leicester City's Molla Wague walks walks off injured against Millwall on February 18, 2017
