Craig Shakespeare: 'Champions League not a distraction for Leicester City'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare during the Champions League match against Sevilla on March 14, 2017
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that his side are fully focused on their upcoming Premier League clash with West Ham despite their success in Europe.
Friday, March 17, 2017

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has insisted that his side's success in the Champions League will not distract them from their battle for survival in the Premier League.

The Foxes find themselves in a paradoxical scenario having made it all the way to the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition despite sitting only three points clear of the relegation zone on the domestic front.

Leicester were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last eight earlier today, but Shakespeare insists that his side are fully focused on Saturday's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

"I haven't found it a challenge so far and I can only go on what I have experienced. The talk straight after the game was to improve the away record. I haven't banned talk of the Champions League but after the game the focus, what I wanted, has been on West Ham," he told reporters.

"We're in a professional industry and the players know it's my job and the job of the staff to make sure the focus is there. To a man that's what they have concentrated on. It's not hard - there are good memories and nice memories but that's what they are. The sole aim is the next Premier League game, as it's been mentioned we have a poor away record.

"We want to move away from [the relegation zone] because it is tight down there but we can't look too far ahead. We're solely focused on each game as it comes. The players are aware of the record, it's very hard to put your finger on why [we have struggled away]."

Leicester have won all three of their matches under Shakespeare by a two-goal margin but are winless in their last 15 Premier League games on the road, failing to even score in the last four.

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
