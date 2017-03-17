Leicester City confirm Molla Wague out for rest of season after surgery

Leicester City's Molla Wague walks walks off injured against Millwall on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare confirms that on-loan defender Molla Wague will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Italy.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:14 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Molla Wague will not play again this season.

The central defender joined the Foxes on loan from Udinese, with the permission from his parent club Granada, on January transfer deadline day.

However, Wague dislocated his shoulder on his debut at Millwall in the FA Cup a month ago, and Shakespeare confirmed that the 26-year-old has undergone surgery.

"He definitely can't play," Shakespeare told the Leicester Mercury. "He has had the operation in Italy and we are due to see him again. Our best wishes are with him.

"It was a real unfortunate incident, a freak incident really. It is a shame for the boy.

"There is not a lot we can do about it but he will be back and in and around the training ground but he won't be playing. We will re-evaluate it in the summer."

Wague, who can also play at right-back, started his career at French club Caen, where he made 56 appearances before joining La Liga side Granada in the summer of 2014.

Danny Simpson of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Read Next:
Simpson: 'We can reach CL semi-finals'
>
View our homepages for Molla Wague, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals
 Leicester City's Molla Wague walks walks off injured against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Leicester City confirm Molla Wague out for rest of season after surgery
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid do not want to draw Leicester City'
Mahrez opens up about Ranieri sackingShakespeare: 'Vardy one of England's best'Simpson: 'We can reach CL semi-finals'Shakespeare: 'Vardy is not a cheat'Samir Nasri brands Jamie Vardy "a cheat"
Souness: 'Leicester will fall off their perch'Buffon wants to avoid "dangerous" LeicesterShakespeare: 'Leicester were immense'Schmeichel hails "unbelievable achievement"Morgan: 'We pulled off the impossible again'
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 