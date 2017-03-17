Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare confirms that on-loan defender Molla Wague will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery in Italy.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that Molla Wague will not play again this season.

The central defender joined the Foxes on loan from Udinese, with the permission from his parent club Granada, on January transfer deadline day.

However, Wague dislocated his shoulder on his debut at Millwall in the FA Cup a month ago, and Shakespeare confirmed that the 26-year-old has undergone surgery.

"He definitely can't play," Shakespeare told the Leicester Mercury. "He has had the operation in Italy and we are due to see him again. Our best wishes are with him.

"It was a real unfortunate incident, a freak incident really. It is a shame for the boy.

"There is not a lot we can do about it but he will be back and in and around the training ground but he won't be playing. We will re-evaluate it in the summer."

Wague, who can also play at right-back, started his career at French club Caen, where he made 56 appearances before joining La Liga side Granada in the summer of 2014.