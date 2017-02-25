Jack Wilshere passes a late fitness test to start Bournemouth's trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Jack Wilshere has passed a late fitness test on an ankle injury to start Bournemouth's trip to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

In all, Cherries manager Eddie Howe makes two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Manchester City earlier this month as he looks to steer his side away from relegation drama.

Simon Francis is ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning a recall for Tyrone Mings in the heart of the defence alongside Adam Smith, Steve Cook and Charlie Daniels.

The other change comes in the midfield as Jordon Ibe misses out entirely and is replaced by Marc Pugh as support for lone striker Joshua King.

For the hosting Baggies, Tony Pulis is forced into one change from the side that claimed a 2-2 draw at West Ham United a fortnight ago.

Matt Phillips is forced to miss the game with a hamstring injury and as a result, Chris Brunt moves further up the field and Jonny Evans - fit again after his own hamstring injury - slots into the back four.

Salomon Rondon continues in a lone striker role up front, with attacking support from Brunt, Nacer Chadli and James Morrison, while Jake Livermore and Darren Fletcher operate in defensive midfield.

The bench includes a return for Claudio Yacob, who is passed fit again after a recent bout of appendicitis.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Brunt; Rondon

Subs: Myhill; Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, McClean, Leko, Field

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Surman; Arter, Wilishere, Pugh, Fraser; King

Subs: Allsop, B Smith, Gosling, Stanislas, Gradel, Mousset, Afobe

More to follow.