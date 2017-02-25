Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
vs.
Bournemouth
 

Team News: Jack Wilshere starts for Bournemouth

Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Jack Wilshere passes a late fitness test to start Bournemouth's trip to West Bromwich Albion.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 14:43 UK

Jack Wilshere has passed a late fitness test on an ankle injury to start Bournemouth's trip to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

In all, Cherries manager Eddie Howe makes two changes from the side that lost 2-0 to Manchester City earlier this month as he looks to steer his side away from relegation drama.

Simon Francis is ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning a recall for Tyrone Mings in the heart of the defence alongside Adam Smith, Steve Cook and Charlie Daniels.

The other change comes in the midfield as Jordon Ibe misses out entirely and is replaced by Marc Pugh as support for lone striker Joshua King.

For the hosting Baggies, Tony Pulis is forced into one change from the side that claimed a 2-2 draw at West Ham United a fortnight ago.

Matt Phillips is forced to miss the game with a hamstring injury and as a result, Chris Brunt moves further up the field and Jonny Evans - fit again after his own hamstring injury - slots into the back four.

Salomon Rondon continues in a lone striker role up front, with attacking support from Brunt, Nacer Chadli and James Morrison, while Jake Livermore and Darren Fletcher operate in defensive midfield.

The bench includes a return for Claudio Yacob, who is passed fit again after a recent bout of appendicitis.

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Nyom; Livermore, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Brunt; Rondon
Subs: Myhill; Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Yacob, McClean, Leko, Field

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Surman; Arter, Wilishere, Pugh, Fraser; King
Subs: Allsop, B Smith, Gosling, Stanislas, Gradel, Mousset, Afobe

