Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said that he will make a late call on whether to include Jack Wilshere in his side's trip to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was forced off with an ankle injury during the Cherries' 2-0 loss to Manchester City earlier this month but has returned to training over the last week.

Skipper Simon Francis also limped off during the game, and Howe confirmed that he would remain on the sidelines this weekend.

"We're expecting to be without Simon Francis for the game and we'll have to make a late decision on to whether to include Jack Wilshere," he told reporters. "The two of them obviously came off against Manchester City and whilst the break we've since had has been useful, they're both at different stages.

"We have a few other players nursing injuries, but the break from match action has been good for us. We've had a good period training away in Madrid and worked hard during our time there. The facilities were first class, the weather a little better than we have here and the lads came back in very good spirits."

Bournemouth go into the match at The Hawthorns 14th in the table.