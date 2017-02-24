Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says that he was "shocked and disappointed" to see Leicester City sack Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian was let go by the Foxes following a dismal title defence this season that has seen them pick up just five wins in 25 Premier League games and face the real prospect of relegation to the Championship.

"I was shocked and disappointed," Howe told reporters this morning. "Knowing Claudio as I do, his public persona is very much his private persona - I've got a lot of time for him, great guy, a real gentleman and a real positive person. To see him lose his job in the manner that he has, I think is very sad.

"Doing everything he did last season, the historic achievement that he and his team were able to do, to find himself in this position now is very sad.

"I don't think it taints his story at all - he's still the manager that led them to the league and he will always be remembered for that historic achievement and rightly so."

Craig Shakespeare and Mike Stowell will take temporary charge of the Leicester side for their clash with Liverpool on Monday night.