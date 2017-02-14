Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hopeful that Jack Wilshere's ankle injury is "not serious".

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has claimed that the club need to assess Jack Wilshere's injury before confirming the extent of the problem.

The midfielder, who is on loan at the Vitality Stadium from Arsenal for the season, hobbled off the pitch just before half time of the Cherries' 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Monday night after blocking a shot from David Silva.

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis was also injured in the first half, but Howe is hopeful that neither player have suffered "serious" problems.

"Simon just felt his hamstring again on a kick and Jack just had a pain in his ankle, but we will reassess both injuries and hopefully they are not serious," Sky Sports News quotes Howe as saying.

The Cherries currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone after failing to win any of their last six league matches.