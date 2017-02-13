General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka faces no further police action over alleged racial abuse

Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will face no further action after police concluded their inquiries into allegations that he racially abused staff at Heathrow Airport.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 17:38 UK

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will face no further action after Metropolitan Police officers concluded their inquiries into allegations that he racially abused staff at Heathrow Airport.

It was alleged that the Switzerland international had insulted an airport worker after a friend he had taken to Heathrow to board a flight was refused entry because they were late.

The incident reportedly occurred just 24 hours after the 24-year-old was shown a straight red card in Arsenal's Premier League win over Burnley on January 22.

A statement said: "Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five. The allegation was made by a third party.

"Officers attended and spoke with a man in his twenties. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. He was released with no further action."

Xhaka, who is available for Arsenal's Champions League game with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, has scored three goals in 27 matches since joining the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach for £34m in May 2016.

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Aaron Ramsey ruled out for three weeks
>
View our homepages for Granit Xhaka, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Granit Xhaka sees red during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Granit Xhaka faces no further police action over alleged racial abuse
 Jack Wilshere in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Jack Wilshere "left a massive impression" on Pep Guardiola
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil currently lacking confidence'
Preview: Bayern Munich vs. ArsenalVidal: 'Bayern will be at best against Arsenal'Arsenal to make Moussa Dembele move?Dortmund chief dismisses Tuchel to Arsenal linksOxlade-Chamberlain: 'Bayern win will send out message'
Elneny: 'Arsenal in confident mood'Rafael Benitez on Arsenal radar?Ferdinand: 'Arsenal happy with top four'Arsene Wenger rejects Arsenal exit talkPetr Cech: 'Win was much-needed'
> Arsenal Homepage