Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will face no further action after police concluded their inquiries into allegations that he racially abused staff at Heathrow Airport.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will face no further action after Metropolitan Police officers concluded their inquiries into allegations that he racially abused staff at Heathrow Airport.

It was alleged that the Switzerland international had insulted an airport worker after a friend he had taken to Heathrow to board a flight was refused entry because they were late.

The incident reportedly occurred just 24 hours after the 24-year-old was shown a straight red card in Arsenal's Premier League win over Burnley on January 22.

A statement said: "Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five. The allegation was made by a third party.

"Officers attended and spoke with a man in his twenties. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. He was released with no further action."

Xhaka, who is available for Arsenal's Champions League game with Bayern Munich on Wednesday, has scored three goals in 27 matches since joining the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach for £34m in May 2016.