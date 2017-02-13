Feb 13, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
vs.
Man CityManchester City

Jack Wilshere: 'Bournemouth have improved since last Manchester City fixture'

Jack Wilshere imbibes during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth have improved since they last played Manchester City and are better prepared for Monday's fixture at the Vitality Stadium, according to Jack Wilshere.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 12:23 UK

Jack Wilshere has claimed that Bournemouth have improved since their last game against Manchester City and will be better prepared for Monday's reverse fixture.

Eddie Howe's side succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Citizens when they faced each other at the Etihad Stadium last September.

However, the on-loan Arsenal midfielder believes that he and his teammates have learned a lot from that day, and will approach the game at the Vitality Stadium differently.

"You see a world-class team - a few results went against them recently - but we saw when we played them earlier on in the season that they are a great team who can open up teams if they play to the best of each player's ability," Wilshere told Sky Sports News.

"They are a big handful and we have to be ready for that and learn from our mistakes in the last game, try and stop them from attacking and maybe create something ourselves. I think we are a better team than we were back then, so I am sure we will be a little bit more ready this time.

"We looked back at the game this week, like we always do, and a lot of their goals came from counterattacks. They have a lot of pace in their team, a lot of creativity and they want to hit teams on the counter. We need to be ready for that. The first goal last time came from a corner and we have to look at that and we can't let that happen again, we have to learn from our mistakes."

The Cherries sit 14th in the Premier League table, six points above the dropzone.

Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Your Comments
