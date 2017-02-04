West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis claims he does not "give a damn" anymore about recently departed striker Saido Berahino and says he is no longer "my problem".

The striker, who served an eight-week suspension when he was at West Brom, is now on the books of Stoke City after completing a move to the bet365 Stadium in January.

Pulis's comments follow newspaper reports claiming that Berahino was banned after failing an out-of-competition drugs test.

"Anything Stoke asked for, we told them the truth," Pulis told BBC Sport. "We never picked him again because his fitness levels, mental levels, were never what we wanted.

"This club has been absolutely fantastic towards Saido. The way it's protected him, the way it's looked after him. He should be really, really grateful.

"Personally, I don't give a damn now. I've spent two-and-a-half years at this club and he's not my problem anymore. I wish him all the best."

Berahino is likely to be included in the Stoke squad ahead of their visit to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.