Team News: Berahino on bench against Baggies

Saido Berahino starts on the bench as Stoke City travel to face West Bromwich Albion. West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Dawson, McAuley, Brunt; Livermore, Fletcher; Chadli, Morrison, Phillips; Rondon

Subs: Olsson, Robson-Kanu, Marc Wilson, Myhill, McClean, Leko, Field Stoke City: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Afellay, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch

Subs: Muniesa, Berahino, Bony, Diouf, Imbula, Given, Ngoy More to follow.