Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Wayne Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'

Manchester United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney will reportedly be offered wages of £1m a week to move to China this summer. Read more.

Ipswich Town close in on Leeds United midfielder

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy that he is close to signing Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on loan until the end of the season. Read more.

AC Milan: 'Negotiations ongoing for Gerard Deulofeu'

AC Milan confirm that 'negotiations are continuing' over a loan deal for Everton's out-of-favour winger Gerard Deulofeu. Read more.

Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'

Manchester City reportedly enter the race to sign Burnley's £20m-rated defender Michael Keane. Read more.

Watford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?

Watford reportedly turn down two bids from West Bromwich Albion for striker Odion Ighalo. Read more.

Arsenal 'extend Santi Cazorla contract'

Arsenal have reportedly exercised a one-year extension in Santi Cazorla's contract. Read more.

Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero has extended Manchester City deal'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that striker Sergio Aguero has signed an extension to his current deal at the Etihad Stadium. Read more.

West Ham United winger Dimitri Payet to fly to Marseille over weekend?

West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet will reportedly fly to Marseille this weekend as he looks to secure a return to his former club. Read more.

Robbie Keane likely to join British club in January

Free agent Robbie Keane says that he is likely to join a British club before the end of the January transfer window. Read more.

Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City interested in Fleetwood defender?

Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City are all reportedly interested in signing Fleetwood Town defender Amari'i Bell. Read more.

Paul Lambert: 'Robbie Keane won't return to Wolverhampton Wanderers'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Paul Lambert rules out the possibility of signing free agent Robbie Keane, who began his career at Molineux. Read more.

Premier League trio take interest in Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic?

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly considering making an offer for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Liverpool to make offer for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart?

Liverpool will reportedly lodge a bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer transfer window. Read more.