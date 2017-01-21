Arsenal 'extend Santi Cazorla contract'

Arsenal have reportedly exercised a one-year extension in Santi Cazorla's contract.

While the news has yet to be officially announced by the Gunners, a document on The FA website revealed that the club decided to enforce the extension on December 20.

The 32-year-old, who has been out since October with a leg injury, had been in line to be able to speak to foreign clubs about a summer move on January 1 as he was about to enter the final six months of his contract.

The news follows a similar deal for veteran defender Per Mertesacker, who had his contract extended to 2018 earlier this week.

Cazorla has made 129 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since his £10m switch from Malaga in 2012.