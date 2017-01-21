New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal 'extend Santi Cazorla contract'

Santi Cazorla of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015
Arsenal have reportedly exercised a one-year extension in Santi Cazorla's contract.
Arsenal have reportedly taken up a one-year option on midfielder Santi Cazorla's contract.

While the news has yet to be officially announced by the Gunners, a document on The FA website revealed that the club decided to enforce the extension on December 20.

The 32-year-old, who has been out since October with a leg injury, had been in line to be able to speak to foreign clubs about a summer move on January 1 as he was about to enter the final six months of his contract.

The news follows a similar deal for veteran defender Per Mertesacker, who had his contract extended to 2018 earlier this week.

Cazorla has made 129 Premier League appearances for Arsenal since his £10m switch from Malaga in 2012.

