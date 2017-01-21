New Transfer Talk header

Ipswich Town close in on Leeds United midfielder

Toumani Diagouraga of Brentford in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Brentford at Sixfields Stadium on September 29, 2013
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy that he is close to signing Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on loan until the end of the season.
Ipswich Town are reportedly close to completing the loan signing of Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga until the end of the season.

Tractor Boys manager Mick McCarthy confirmed that a deal for the 29-year-old was "pretty much done" after the Frenchman found himself frozen out of United boss Garry Monk's plans.

"I have spoken to Leeds about Toumani Diagouraga and that is pretty much done," McCarthy confirmed to the Ipswich website.

"He is a good footballer. He is very mobile. He has got some drive about him. He played in the Brentford team that got to the playoffs and he will be a good asset for us.

"It's good to bring in new faces. It can revitalise the place."

Diagouraga, who had also been linked with rock-bottom Rotherham United, has made just one appearance for Leeds this season and has been training with the under-23s side.

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Your Comments
