Ipswich Town are reportedly close to completing the loan signing of Leeds United midfielder Toumani Diagouraga until the end of the season.

Tractor Boys manager Mick McCarthy confirmed that a deal for the 29-year-old was "pretty much done" after the Frenchman found himself frozen out of United boss Garry Monk's plans.

"I have spoken to Leeds about Toumani Diagouraga and that is pretty much done," McCarthy confirmed to the Ipswich website.

"He is a good footballer. He is very mobile. He has got some drive about him. He played in the Brentford team that got to the playoffs and he will be a good asset for us.

"It's good to bring in new faces. It can revitalise the place."

Diagouraga, who had also been linked with rock-bottom Rotherham United, has made just one appearance for Leeds this season and has been training with the under-23s side.