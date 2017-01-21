Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City are all reportedly interested in signing Fleetwood Town defender Amari'i Bell.

Bell was released by Birmingham City at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, but he has established himself as one of the best left-backs at the third tier of English football since leaving St Andrew's.

According to The Mirror, that has resulted in Palace, Villa and Norwich all emerging as possible destinations for the 22-year-old should he leave Highbury in January.

After making 84 appearances for Fleetwood, including 33 during the current campaign, the League One outfit will not want to lose Bell unless they receive a sizeable bid from any of the interested parties.

Bell has also had loans spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Nuneaton Town, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Gillingham since the start of his career.