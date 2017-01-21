New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City interested in Fleetwood defender?

Amari'i Bell of Gllingham looks to attacks during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town and Gillingham at The Checkatrade.com Stadium on March 28, 2015
Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City are all reportedly interested in signing Fleetwood Town defender Amari'i Bell.
Fleetwood Town defender Amari'i Bell has reportedly attracted interest from Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City.

Bell was released by Birmingham City at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, but he has established himself as one of the best left-backs at the third tier of English football since leaving St Andrew's.

According to The Mirror, that has resulted in Palace, Villa and Norwich all emerging as possible destinations for the 22-year-old should he leave Highbury in January.

After making 84 appearances for Fleetwood, including 33 during the current campaign, the League One outfit will not want to lose Bell unless they receive a sizeable bid from any of the interested parties.

Bell has also had loans spells at Kidderminster Harriers, Nuneaton Town, Mansfield Town, Swindon Town and Gillingham since the start of his career.

A general view of the main stand prior to the npower League Two match between Fleetwood Town and Northampton Town at Highbury Stadium on September 15, 2012
