Transfer Talk Daily Update: Peter Pawlett, Ben Davies, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 08:07 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

MK Dons agree deal to sign Peter Pawlett at end of season
Aberdeen midfielder Peter Pawlett signs a pre-contract agreement that will see him join MK Dons on a two-year deal at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to bid for Dele Alli
Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to look into bringing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli to the Bernabeu, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to replace Sergio Aguero at Manchester City
Manchester City are reportedly looking into the prospect of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a replacement for Sergio Aguero. Read more.

Ben Davies signs two-year extension with Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur confirm that Ben Davies has signed a new contract at White Hart Lane until 2021. Read more.

Mick McCarthy non-committal on Christophe Berra future
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy admits that he would let Christophe Berra leave the club this summer if he is keen to go. Read more.

Ronald Koeman "will do everything" to keep Ross Barkley
Everton manager Ronald Koeman says that the club "will do everything" to tie down Ross Barkley to a new deal. Read more.

Barcelona scout Chelsea trio?
Barcelona's sporting director reportedly watches Chelsea trio Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Nemanja Matic in action. Read more.

Eden Hazard "fully committed" to Chelsea
Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is reportedly "fully committed" to the club amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid. Read more.

Aleksandar Mitrovic to leave Newcastle this summer?
Newcastle United are reportedly planning to offload striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer. Read more.

Arsenal offer Mesut Ozil £280,000 a week?
Arsenal reportedly offer Mesut Ozil a new contract worth £280,000 a week. Read more.

Report: Manchester City to use Joe Hart as makeweight in Andrea Belotti deal
Manchester City could allow Joe Hart to return to Torino on loan next season in exchange for the permanent transfer of Andrea Belotti, according to reports. Read more.

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Football
