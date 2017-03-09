New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal offer Mesut Ozil £280,000 a week?

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Arsenal reportedly offer Mesut Ozil a new contract worth £280,000 a week.
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Arsenal have reportedly offered playmaker Mesut Ozil a £280,000 new contract worth a week.

The 28-year-old's current, £140,000-a-week deal is due to expire at the end of next season, but talks over a new deal have stalled over the last six months as the two sides have struggled to agree on an improvement to his wages.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners' latest offer would make Ozil the best-paid player in the club's history but the German is thought to be nonetheless "holding out, knowing he can get even bigger money elsewhere".

Ozil's teammate Alexis Sanchez has also been locked in negotiations with Arsenal over an improvement on his £130,000-a-week deal but looks increasingly likely to leave the Emirates this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be in pole position for his signature.

Meanwhile, manager Arsene Wenger is still to commit his own future to the club beyond this season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during the game with Southampton on December 26, 2015
Arsenal give Wenger vote of confidence
