Arsene Wenger: 'Fan opinion will play a factor in Arsenal contract decision'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger admits that the opinion of Arsenal fans will be taken into consideration when he considers whether to extend his contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsene Wenger has admitted that Arsenal fans' opinion of him will be one of the factors that he will take into consideration when mulling over his future at the club.

The Frenchman's contract at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of the season, but an increasing number of Gunners fans have been openly criticising their manager in recent months.

Tuesday night's 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, compounding a 10-2 thrashing on aggregate, prompted a wave of fan protests and demonstrations outside their stadium.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference, Wenger told reporters: "I worked very hard for 20 years to make our fans happy and when you lose I understand they are not. I won't judge them.

"I know I live my daily work with complete commitment. You have to accept different opinions. Yes, of course, you consider everything. It will not be the most important factor."

Wenger is expected to announce in the next month whether he will stay on next season.

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
Allegri 'using Arsenal to make Juve demands'
