Aleksandar Mitrovic to leave Newcastle this summer?

Aleksandar Mitrovic strips to celebrate his equaliser during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Newcastle United are reportedly planning to offload striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.
Thursday, March 9, 2017

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will reportedly be offloaded by manager Rafael Benitez this summer.

The 22-year-old moved to St James's Park in July 2015 in a £13m deal but has struggled for game time during the club's Championship campaign this season, scoring just four times in 19 outings.

According to The Sun, Mitrovic has now dropped to Benitez's third choice up front behind Dwight Gayle and Daryl Murphy and will be sold on this summer ahead of the club's expected return to the Premier League.

The newspaper also claims that a number of sides in the Serie A have been monitoring the Serb in recent weeks while speculating that "a bottom-half Prem side might also take a chance on him".

The Magpies currently lead the way in the Championship table with a points tally of 77 and 10 games remaining.

Newcastle interested in Hull defender Maguire?
