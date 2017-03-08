Newcastle United midfielder Rolando Aarons is one of seven men summoned to appear at court next month following a late-night brawl in Newcastle city centre in October.

The 21-year-old, who has featured five times for the Magpies this season, is one of nine men to have been arrested after the disturbance at Newcastle's Livellos nightclub last October.

Northumbria Police confirmed that one person was taken to hospital and nine were arrested, with the incident allegedly centring around a group of men dancing with Aarons' auntie and filming it.

A spokesman for the police force said at the time: "At around 3am, officers attended the scene where a large altercation had broken out in the club. Nine people were arrested by police."

Three men, including Aarons, have been summoned for assault, while two others are facing the offences of violent disorder and assault.

All seven will appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on April 4.