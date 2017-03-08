General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United's Rolando Aarons facing violent disorder charge

Rolando Aarons of Newcastle United in action during the pre season friendly match between York City and Newcastle United at Bootham Crescent on July 29, 2015
Newcastle United midfielder Rolando Aarons is one of seven men summoned to appear at court next month following a late-night brawl in Newcastle city centre in October.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 15:46 UK

Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons has been summoned to court for a violent disorder charge following a late-night brawl in the city centre.

The 21-year-old, who has featured five times for the Magpies this season, is one of nine men to have been arrested after the disturbance at Newcastle's Livellos nightclub last October.

Northumbria Police confirmed that one person was taken to hospital and nine were arrested, with the incident allegedly centring around a group of men dancing with Aarons' auntie and filming it.

A spokesman for the police force said at the time: "At around 3am, officers attended the scene where a large altercation had broken out in the club. Nine people were arrested by police."

Three men, including Aarons, have been summoned for assault, while two others are facing the offences of violent disorder and assault.

All seven will appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on April 4.

Rolando Aarons in action for Newcastle on November 1, 2014
