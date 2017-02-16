New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Nathan Oduwa, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Paulo Dybala

Nathan Oduwa of Spurs gives instructions during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur U21 and Everton U21 at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground on August 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 06:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Tottenham Hotspur winger Nathan Oduwa joins NK Olimpija Ljubljana
Tottenham Hotspur announce that 20-year-old winger Nathan Oduwa has left the club to join Slovenian side NK Olimpija Ljubljana on a three-year deal. Read more.

Napoli president: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dream signing'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomes talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being interested in joining the club, as speculation over his long-term future rumbles on. Read more.

Paulo Dybala "very close" to signing new deal with Juventus
Juventus striker Paulo Dybala appears to be a step closer to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants, with "very little missing" before terms can be agreed. Read more.

Liverpool-linked Gabriel Barbosa "very happy" at Inter Milan
Gabriel Barbosa, linked with a switch to Liverpool last month, reiterates that he is content with life at Inter Milan and is not seeking a move away. Read more.

Anderlecht's Youri Tielemans hints at potential move to Everton
Former Manchester United target Youri Tielemans admits that joining a club like Everton is "what is best" for a player of his stature. Read more.

Eric Dier issues warning to in-demand Dele Alli
Eric Dier warns Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dele Alli over a move away from White Hart Lane as speculation surrounding the 20-year-old's future grows. Read more.

Ibrahim Afellay 'unsure of Stoke City future'
Experienced Dutchman Ibrahim Afellay admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will still be with Stoke City next season. Read more.

Marco Verratti plays down Barcelona speculation
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that his comments on a potential move to Barcelona were taken out of context. Read more.

Xavi: 'Pep Guardiola could sign Jack Wilshere'
Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi claims that Pep Guardiola could attempt to bring Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to Manchester City in the summer. Read more.

Arturo Vidal rejects rumours he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea
Arturo Vidal rubbishes rumours that he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur to reignite pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha?
Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a fresh offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window. Read more.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Read Next:
Transfer Talk Daily Update: Kamara, Dembele, Ramirez
>
View our homepages for Transfer Talk, Transfer Talk Daily Roundups, Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version