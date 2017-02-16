Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Tottenham Hotspur winger Nathan Oduwa joins NK Olimpija Ljubljana

Tottenham Hotspur announce that 20-year-old winger Nathan Oduwa has left the club to join Slovenian side NK Olimpija Ljubljana on a three-year deal. Read more.

Napoli president: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic a dream signing'

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis welcomes talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic being interested in joining the club, as speculation over his long-term future rumbles on. Read more.

Paulo Dybala "very close" to signing new deal with Juventus

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala appears to be a step closer to signing a contract extension with the Serie A giants, with "very little missing" before terms can be agreed. Read more.

Liverpool-linked Gabriel Barbosa "very happy" at Inter Milan

Gabriel Barbosa, linked with a switch to Liverpool last month, reiterates that he is content with life at Inter Milan and is not seeking a move away. Read more.

Anderlecht's Youri Tielemans hints at potential move to Everton

Former Manchester United target Youri Tielemans admits that joining a club like Everton is "what is best" for a player of his stature. Read more.

Eric Dier issues warning to in-demand Dele Alli

Eric Dier warns Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dele Alli over a move away from White Hart Lane as speculation surrounding the 20-year-old's future grows. Read more.

Ibrahim Afellay 'unsure of Stoke City future'

Experienced Dutchman Ibrahim Afellay admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will still be with Stoke City next season. Read more.

Marco Verratti plays down Barcelona speculation

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says that his comments on a potential move to Barcelona were taken out of context. Read more.

Xavi: 'Pep Guardiola could sign Jack Wilshere'

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi claims that Pep Guardiola could attempt to bring Arsenal's Jack Wilshere to Manchester City in the summer. Read more.

Arturo Vidal rejects rumours he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea

Arturo Vidal rubbishes rumours that he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur to reignite pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha?

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a fresh offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window. Read more.