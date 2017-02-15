Arturo Vidal has insisted that he has "no reason to leave" Bayern Munich amid reports linking him to Chelsea.
The 29-year-old moved to the Allianz Arena from Juventus in 2015 after previously being named as a potential target for Manchester United.
Vidal played under Antonio Conte in Turin, but according to the midfielder, there will not be a reunion between the pair any time soon.
The Chile international told Bild: "These are just rumours that are emerging quickly. After all, I played four very successful years under coach Conte at Juventus.
"But there is no reason for me to leave Bayern. I wear this jersey with pride. I feel happy, my wife feels happy, and the children are happy. And I still have big goals in Munich."
Vidal has two years remaining on his current contract at Bayern.