Arturo Vidal rubbishes rumours that he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea.

Arturo Vidal has insisted that he has "no reason to leave" Bayern Munich amid reports linking him to Chelsea.

The 29-year-old moved to the Allianz Arena from Juventus in 2015 after previously being named as a potential target for Manchester United.

Vidal played under Antonio Conte in Turin, but according to the midfielder, there will not be a reunion between the pair any time soon.

The Chile international told Bild: "These are just rumours that are emerging quickly. After all, I played four very successful years under coach Conte at Juventus.

"But there is no reason for me to leave Bayern. I wear this jersey with pride. I feel happy, my wife feels happy, and the children are happy. And I still have big goals in Munich."

Vidal has two years remaining on his current contract at Bayern.