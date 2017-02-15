New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arturo Vidal rejects rumours he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea

Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
© AFP
Arturo Vidal rubbishes rumours that he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Arturo Vidal has insisted that he has "no reason to leave" Bayern Munich amid reports linking him to Chelsea.

The 29-year-old moved to the Allianz Arena from Juventus in 2015 after previously being named as a potential target for Manchester United.

Vidal played under Antonio Conte in Turin, but according to the midfielder, there will not be a reunion between the pair any time soon.

The Chile international told Bild: "These are just rumours that are emerging quickly. After all, I played four very successful years under coach Conte at Juventus.

"But there is no reason for me to leave Bayern. I wear this jersey with pride. I feel happy, my wife feels happy, and the children are happy. And I still have big goals in Munich."

Vidal has two years remaining on his current contract at Bayern.

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Chelsea on February 27, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Costa agrees five-year Chelsea deal
>
View our homepages for Arturo Vidal, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Arturo Vidal rejects rumours he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
 Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea
Report: Costa agrees five-year Chelsea dealShangdong play down Cesc Fabregas talkKessie "very flattered" by interestNeville: 'Mourinho envious of Chelsea'Chelsea 'play down Luiz injury concern'
Cahill: 'Chelsea can see light at end of tunnel'Juventus chief confident of tying down DybalaChelsea to offer Lampard ambassadorial role?Conte "disappointed" with Chelsea displayCourtois: 'Chelsea happy with a point'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Arturo Vidal rejects rumours he could leave Bayern Munich for Chelsea
 Former Germany player Michael Ballack looks on during the World Cup qualifying match between Austria and Germany on September 6, 2013
Michael Ballack: 'Arsenal must believe that they can beat Bayern Munich'
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
Mats Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Mesut Ozil'
United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'Ancelotti: 'Past record counts for nothing'Arjen Robben: 'Arsenal pose big threat'Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal matchPreview: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal
Vidal: 'Bayern will be at best against Arsenal'Ancelotti unsure of Ribery fitnessBallack: 'Ozil should leave Arsenal to win titles'Bayern "surprised" by Lahm's announcementPhilipp Lahm 'to retire at end of season'
> Bayern Munich Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version